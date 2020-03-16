Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 57.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHEN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

SHEN opened at $44.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

