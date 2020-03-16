Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 682.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,134,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,274,000 after buying an additional 1,861,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 486.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,748,000 after buying an additional 397,700 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,837,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,745,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,416,000.

Shares of EWZ opened at $29.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $48.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

