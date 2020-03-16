Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2020 // Comments off

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $230,000.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.