Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $230,000.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

