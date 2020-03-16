Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 505,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Shares of VLO opened at $49.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

