Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $69.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.69. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

