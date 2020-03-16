Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $147,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,122,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,199,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,946,000 after purchasing an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 729,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,350,000 after purchasing an additional 282,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 711,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 120,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.96 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

