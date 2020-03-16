Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $214,000 in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,272 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after purchasing an additional 552,172 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $62,955,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,192,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,124,000 after acquiring an additional 205,113 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $19,912,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $18,245,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $115.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.51. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Splunk from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 484 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $55,698.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,421.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,297 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $196,547.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,068,541.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,887. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

