Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,927 Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lannett by 312.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $6.67 on Monday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $256.58 million, a PE ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

