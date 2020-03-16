Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

CEMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.34. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 46.98%. Research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 87,075 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,690 shares during the period. 41.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

