Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Downgraded to Hold at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a positive rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $9.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Caleres to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of CAL opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $319.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caleres by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 1,021.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

