Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Burberry Group stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

