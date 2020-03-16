Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) is Formula Growth Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Formula Growth Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,983 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 2.6% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Formula Growth Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Builders FirstSource worth $20,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,390,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after buying an additional 147,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,681,000 after buying an additional 405,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

