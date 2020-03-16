Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

BRKS opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,105.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,588 shares of company stock worth $3,719,601. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. CWM LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 475.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

