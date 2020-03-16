Brokerages Set United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target at $100.92

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.17.

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. United Continental has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.46.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Continental will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Continental by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Continental by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of United Continental by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of United Continental by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

