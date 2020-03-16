Brokerages Set TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Target Price at $42.43

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCP. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TCP opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. TC Pipelines has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 69.23% and a return on equity of 38.05%. Equities analysts predict that TC Pipelines will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

