Brokerages Set Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Target Price at $26.75

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMER shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Omeros has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $667.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.57.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

