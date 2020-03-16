Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) PT at $70.67

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

OMAB stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 35.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

