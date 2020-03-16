Brokerages Set Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) PT at $15.00

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERII. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Emily Smith sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $84,666.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $128,768.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,110,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,553 shares of company stock worth $401,839. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 74,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.21 million, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 3.84. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

