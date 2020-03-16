Brokerages Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) PT at $58.75

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.47 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.07%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.43%.

In other news, Director Carlos Ruisanchez acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.81 per share, with a total value of $224,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,308 shares in the company, valued at $282,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Scott III acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $48,854.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

