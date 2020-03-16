Brokerages Set $40.00 Target Price for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Mueller Industries’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mueller Industries an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MLI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 14.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 237,292 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

MLI opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

