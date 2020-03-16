Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 62.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.34%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

In other Fidus Investment news, President Thomas Charles Lauer purchased 5,000 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Also, insider Edward H. Ross purchased 4,000 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $37,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,106.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $264,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 35.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

