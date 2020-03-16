BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Insulet by 244,300.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 22.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Insulet by 26.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $165.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $80.43 and a 52-week high of $219.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

