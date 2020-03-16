BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Insulet by 244,300.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 22.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Insulet by 26.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $165.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $80.43 and a 52-week high of $219.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.06 and a beta of 0.76.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.
In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
