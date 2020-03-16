BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,036 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mylan were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth $2,670,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 165,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Mylan by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 241,075 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mylan alerts:

MYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.37.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.75. Mylan NV has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.