Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Position Lifted by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 138.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,075 shares during the period. Brighthouse Financial accounts for about 3.2% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.75% of Brighthouse Financial worth $31,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHF. BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $23.26 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

