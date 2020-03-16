Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,420 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Bridge Bancorp worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDGE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDGE opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $420.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.14. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

