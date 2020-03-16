BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Domtar (NYSE:UFS) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $30.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

UFS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.91. Domtar has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Domtar will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Domtar by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Domtar by 37.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domtar by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Domtar by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

