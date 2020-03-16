Blackstone Group Inc Purchases 90,000 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 90,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $703,800.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 85,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $769,250.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 75,400 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $714,038.00.

GTES opened at $7.96 on Monday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 59,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

