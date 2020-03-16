BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS BACHY opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.92. BK CHINA LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

BK CHINA LTD/ADR Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations.

