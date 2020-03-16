Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) & Upwork (NYSE:UPWK) Head to Head Comparison

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bitauto and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitauto -6.16% 2.60% 0.92% Upwork -4.99% -5.89% -3.43%

29.3% of Bitauto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Bitauto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Upwork shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitauto and Upwork’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitauto $1.54 billion 0.58 -$87.68 million $1.40 8.79 Upwork $300.56 million 2.72 -$16.66 million ($0.15) -47.80

Upwork has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitauto. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitauto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bitauto and Upwork, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitauto 0 0 2 0 3.00 Upwork 0 2 5 0 2.71

Bitauto currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.34%. Upwork has a consensus target price of $14.57, indicating a potential upside of 103.23%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than Bitauto.

Risk & Volatility

Bitauto has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upwork beats Bitauto on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment offers advertising services, including automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com Website and related mobile applications. It also provides transaction-focused online advertisement and promotional services for automakers, automobile dealers, auto finance partners, and insurance companies; and Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates an online automobile retail transaction platform, which provides transaction platform and self-operated financing services. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment offers one-stop digital marketing solutions, including Website creation and maintenance, online public relation, online marketing campaign, advertising agency, big data application, and digital image creation services for automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. In addition, the company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Further, its marketplace offerings include Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and Internet escrow agency services. The company has opeations in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

