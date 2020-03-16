BidaskClub Downgrades Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4,411.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.