BidaskClub Downgrades Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Sell

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Kevin Wills bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,436.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Shapiro bought 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,565 shares of company stock worth $319,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 349.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 35.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.