Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,450 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $258,501,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $22,338,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 513.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 207,355 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 143,565 shares during the period. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,332.

Several research firms have commented on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.19.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $73.06 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.09.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

