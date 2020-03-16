Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on April 9th

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the technology retailer on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Best Buy has increased its dividend by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Best Buy has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Best Buy to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of BBY opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.39 and a one year high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

