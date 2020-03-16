Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BBGI opened at $2.50 on Monday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 53,716 shares during the period. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

