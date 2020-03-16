Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) and HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Financial Analysis

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) and HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and HITACHI CONSTR/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke 4.87% 8.16% 2.21% HITACHI CONSTR/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bayerische Motoren Werke has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bayerische Motoren Werke and HITACHI CONSTR/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke 3 8 4 0 2.07 HITACHI CONSTR/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has a consensus target price of $75.11, suggesting a potential upside of 49.72%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke is more favorable than HITACHI CONSTR/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and HITACHI CONSTR/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke $115.13 billion 0.26 $8.41 billion $12.86 3.90 HITACHI CONSTR/ADR $9.30 billion 0.56 $616.88 million N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke has higher revenue and earnings than HITACHI CONSTR/ADR.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke beats HITACHI CONSTR/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand; and spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in automobile leasing, fleet and multi-brand business, retail and dealership financing, customer deposit business, and insurance activities. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About HITACHI CONSTR/ADR

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments. It also provides parts, such as hydraulic oils and filters, high pressure hoses, ground engaging tools, and remanufacturing components. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd.

