Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Decreased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,406 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $46,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

