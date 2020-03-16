B. Riley Lowers Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target to $33.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised Zumiez from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Zumiez has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $35.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $473.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zumiez will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $155,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,305.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,593,363.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,958. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Zumiez by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,519 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 583,908 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 567,530 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 44.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after buying an additional 160,682 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,445 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.