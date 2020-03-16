Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Short Interest Up 17.8% in February

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 64.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 164,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $5,190,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,103 shares of company stock worth $14,231,918. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $932.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of -1.65.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 578.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

