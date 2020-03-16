Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Short Interest Down 13.2% in February

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the February 13th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AAXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,267 shares in the company, valued at $48,761,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $425,318.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 17,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,454.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,542 shares of company stock worth $11,657,933. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $62.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.36. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6,243.00, a PEG ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 0.85. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $90.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

