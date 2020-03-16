Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Stock Position Decreased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Avnet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Avnet by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE AVT opened at $26.70 on Monday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

