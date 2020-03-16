Avantor (AVTR) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) is one of 25 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Avantor to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avantor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avantor
|0
|4
|19
|0
|2.83
|Avantor Competitors
|259
|1073
|1437
|77
|2.47
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Avantor and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avantor
|$6.04 billion
|N/A
|20.36
|Avantor Competitors
|$1.15 billion
|$309.28 million
|12.45
Avantor has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Avantor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Avantor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avantor
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Avantor Competitors
|-107.65%
|-836.61%
|-16.69%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
80.4% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Avantor beats its competitors on 9 of the 11 factors compared.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
