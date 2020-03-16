Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Increased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $6,292,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 130,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $144.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.51. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $125.86 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

