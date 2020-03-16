AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

ATDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

