AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

ATDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR alerts:

Shares of ATDRY opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.