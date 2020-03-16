AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Reduced by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 513,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,486 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

