Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

ARGGY stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

