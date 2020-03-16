ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASAZY. DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.61.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB/S

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

