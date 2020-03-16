Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,110 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APAM opened at $22.27 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

