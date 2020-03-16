Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,334,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 9.35% of Anika Therapeutics worth $69,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $115,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 14.40. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANIK. First Analysis raised Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.