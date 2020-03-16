Analyzing First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Natcore Technology (NASDAQ:NTCXF)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar -3.75% 3.06% 2.17% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

First Solar has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of 6.72, indicating that its share price is 572% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Solar and Natcore Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $3.06 billion 1.24 -$114.93 million $1.48 24.30 Natcore Technology N/A N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Natcore Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Solar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Solar and Natcore Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 2 3 9 0 2.50 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Solar currently has a consensus price target of $66.31, suggesting a potential upside of 84.39%. Given First Solar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Summary

First Solar beats Natcore Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides turn-key PV solar power systems or solar solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Natcore Technology Company Profile

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

