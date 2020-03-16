Analysts Set Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) PT at GBX 1,451.50

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,439.78 ($18.94).

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBG shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,460 ($19.21) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,346 ($17.71) price target (down from GBX 1,500 ($19.73)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

CBG stock opened at GBX 942.50 ($12.40) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,370.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,432.10. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 998.59 ($13.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 22.70 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In related news, insider Peter Duffy bought 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, with a total value of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 879 shares of company stock worth $1,037,357.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

